Behroze Sabzwari says Syra will never be separate from the family

Behroze Sabzwari would argue that it is rare for families to stay respectful and loving even after divorce or separation, but that is not the case in her family. The actor from the TV show Ankahi talked about his relationship with his ex-daughter-in-law Syra Yousuf and said that she will always be family.

In an interview with the magazine FUCHSIA, which came out on Tuesday, he said, “Syra is still my daughter. If they didn’t get along, there’s nothing we can do about it. This is up to God. We had a hard time because of all the people who teased us. It was hard on Shahroz, Syra, and their families. It was a very private matter, but some people think they have the right to tell us what to do. That’s not true; we all have private lives, and social media has ruined lives.

Even if the Sinf-e-Aahan actor moves on and starts a new family, the Tanhaiyaan actor is fine with it. “Syra has never been different from us, and she never will be. I’ve told her a lot of times, “Beta, calm down. So what? I’m standing behind you.’ So what? She is our daughter, and Nooreh is everything to us.”

Behroze talked about the birth of his second granddaughter, the newest member of the family, and told everyone her name. “She was born on the 10th of Muharram, about 7 or 8 minutes before midnight.” The 10th of Muharram is a big day for all Muslims, in my opinion. It means a lot to me, Shahroz, and the rest of the family. One of our older people suggested that we talk to Syeda Zahra Sabzwari about this. This is a very big gift from Allah to us.”

Shahroz Sabzwari and Sadaf Kanwal tied the knot in May 2020 and their union attracted a lot of buzz as the timing overlapped with the announcement of Shahroz’s divorce with his ex-wife Yousuf. This month, the couple had their first child, a daughter. It was Behroze who had announced that Kanwal was expecting in April.

He said this about the relationship between the two half-sisters: “You can’t even imagine how happy Nooreh is—you can’t believe it, and neither can we! Yesterday, she spent the whole day with Zahra and kept her in her room. She told Sadaf, “Come here and feed her if you want to feed her.” I swear she told Safina and me, “Get out, papa!” She calls me “papa” and calls Shahroz “baba,” Safina “mama,” Syra “mimi,” and Sadaf “Sadaf” because she is good friends with them.

