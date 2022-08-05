Advertisement
  Celebrities speak out against Nooh Dastagir's medal suspension from the weightlifting federation
Celebrities speak out against Nooh Dastagir’s medal suspension from the weightlifting federation

Celebrities speak out against Nooh Dastagir’s medal suspension from the weightlifting federation

Articles
Celebrities speak out against Nooh Dastagir’s medal suspension from the weightlifting federation

Celebrities speak out against Nooh Dastagir’s medal suspension

  • Nooh Dastagir won a gold medal and broke the Commonwealth Games record.
  • Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) had suspended the Pakistani Weightlifting Federation.
  • Celebrities like Aijaz Aslam, Ahsan Khan, and Ushna Shah spoke out against the disappointing turn of events.
On Thursday, people were happy because weightlifter Nooh Dastagir won a gold medal and broke the Commonwealth Games record in England. As soon as people heard that the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) had suspended the Pakistani Weightlifting Federation (PWF), they became very angry. Celebrities like Aijaz Aslam, Ahsan Khan, and Ushna Shah spoke out against the disappointing turn of events.

The celebrities shared a news story that said anti-doping rules were suspended because of corruption and bad management. Images showed that this was just a repeat of the PSB’s suspension of the PWF’s affiliation in July because of a number of wrongdoings and a doping scandal involving weightlifters from the country.

Aslam wrote about how scared he was on Instagram. “This nation never ceases to surprise me. Should we not be [welcoming] our champions home rather than suspending the Weightlifting Federation of Pakistan? Should we not be proud [of] what are [they] trying to do? What is the purpose of this action now??? This is atrocious,” he wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Aijaz aslam (@aijazzaslamofficial)

Khan also told the same news, “WTH (What the hell)….!!!?” under it along with the weightlifter’s name in a hashtag.

Shah just wanted to know if this was how her followers thanked heroes.

There are many talented people in Pakistan, and the government should help them so they can use their skills and make a name for themselves and the country.

