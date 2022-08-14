HSY to Imran Abbas, we’re vacationing through their journeys

The dollar is getting more expensive, but not as much as it was a short time ago. Ticket prices are also going up, and costs are going up in Pakistan. This makes it hard for many people to think about taking a vacation somewhere else. So, we’re taking vacations through our favourite celebrities, who have been giving us a lot of vacation FOMO lately.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Ayesha Omar (@ayesha.m.omar)

Advertisement

From Ayesha Omar, Humayun Saeed, and Adnan Siddiqui’s work trip to Turkey to Imran Abbas relaxing on a lakeside dock in Norway, our Instagram feeds are full of great vacation ideas.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Areeba Habib (@imareebahabib)

Advertisement

The actor who plays Jalan just got back from Milan, Italy, where he has been serving look after look. Oh, to just hang out in Italy, eat pasta and gelato, and do nothing.

Imran Abbas hanging out on a dock in Oslo, Norway, was a breath of fresh air for those of us who are stuck at home. The actor also showed his fans what it was like to walk around the city with him.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by 𝑰𝑴𝑹𝑨𝑵 𝑨𝑩𝑩𝑨𝑺 (@imranabbas.official) Advertisement

Everyone knows by now that this actor lives here, there, and everywhere in between Pakistan and London. Work took the actor and Hiba Bukhari to Sydney, Australia, and we can’t help but be green with envy when we see him wrapped up in a warm winter coat while we sweat it out in Pakistan’s heat and humidity.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Ahsan Khan (@khanahsanofficial) Advertisement

For fashion designer HSY, summer means sunglasses, summer clothes, a hat, and the sun in Mykonos, Greece. He is currently in a city known for its beautiful sunsets, whitewashed homes, endless parties, and great food.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Hassan Sheheryar Yasin (@hassanhsy) Advertisement

Whether Omar is on a work trip or a vacation, we always look at her photos because we love the places she visits and the amazing outfits she wears. This time, the actor is in Turkey with Saeed and Siddiqui for their upcoming Pak-Turk project about Salahuddin Ayubi.