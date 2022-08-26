Paddy Considine looks like Akshay Kumar as King Viserys Targaryen; Read viral

Twitter users believe House of the Dragon is Bollywood-related.

Even Twinkle Khanna has been tagged in these social media posts.

The two actors’ photos and videos together are iconic.

Isn’t it great to see an Indian in Games Of Thrones? Even though that may still be a long way off, some people on the Internet think that the new show House of the Dragon has something to do with Bollywood.

Twitter is full of posts about how many people think the actor Paddy Considine, who plays King Viserys Targaryen on the show, looks a lot like Akshay Kumar, who is known as “Bollywood’s Khiladi.” On social media, pictures and videos of the two actors together are getting a lot of attention.

A user shared one of these posts and said, “I didn’t know Akshay Kumar was in House Of The Dragon.” Someone said that Paddy Considine’s look as King Viserys Targaryen was like Akshay Kumar’s look as Ram Setu.

Didn’t knew HBO has cast Akshay Kumar in house of the dragon series pic.twitter.com/HVAPvFYAb5 — HUNTSMAN 🐇 (@hp_mode2) August 21, 2022

Someone else said, Akshay Kumar came a long way after playing the role of King Viserys Targaryen in House Of The Dragon.”

Akshay kumar came a long way after playing the role of viserays targaryen in house of dragon 🤣 pic.twitter.com/P0RexOsHLe — 𐨤𐨂𐨮𐨿𐨐𐨪 𐨪𐨌𐨩 (@Pushkarkr01) August 23, 2022

Someone couldn’t believe what he was seeing and said, “Akshay Kumar is that you in House Of The Dragon.” He has sent out a video in which you can see two actors smiling. Well, it doesn’t end here. Even Twinkle Khanna, who is married to Akshay Kumar and is an author, has been tagged.

