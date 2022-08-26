Unseen pictures of Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir exude’s happiest

Advertisement
Edition: English
  • Unseen pictures of Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir exude’s happiness and goals
Unseen pictures of Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir exude’s happiness and goals

Articles
Unseen pictures of Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir exude’s happiness and goals

Pakistan’s well-loved couple Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir sent hearts racing after the actress shared some adorable photos on Instagram.

Sarah Khan and  Falak Shabir look adorable with each other. We recently stumbled upon some unseen pictures from their story and it was all about love. Take a look!

Sarah Falak

The 35-year-old singer recently held an “Ask a Question” session with his fans on Instagram. When one of the fans asked him to share an unseen photo with his wife, he dropped a romantic photo with Sara Khan.

The duo opted for monsoon colours as Falak donned a yellow T.shirt , while Sarah went for a bright red and white striped attire.

The famous pair appears endearing as they can be seen gazing at each other passionately at what appears to be a café.

Talking about his work, Falak Shabir said that he will soon release his new song.

