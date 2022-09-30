Adorabe video of Maryam Nawaz and Shahbaz Sharif hugging

Maryam Nawaz is the daughter of former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and the vice president of one of Pakistan’s biggest political parties. Maryum Nawaz got into politics in 2012 and was put in charge of a campaign for the general elections in 2013. She was put in charge of the Prime Minister’s Youth Program in 2013. But in 2014, Maryam quit because her appointment was questioned in Lahore High Court. Maryam Nawaz got involved in politics again in 2017, when her father, who was Prime Minister of Pakistan at the time, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, was disqualified and sent to prison after his name was revealed in the Panama Papers. Maryam ran for her mother, Kalsoom Nawaz, in her by-election in NA-120 against Yasmeen Rashid, who was running for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Maryam Nawaz and her husband, Captain retired Safdar Awan, won a big case and got some relief from the Islamabad High Court the day before. Both of them had been accused of crimes in the Avenfield Apartments. Maryam was disqualified for 7 years and sent to live in exile, while her husband was sent to live in exile for 1 year. Both husband and wife were out on bail at the time. During the court hearing, the two judges said that Maryam Nawaz is not being charged with corruption in this case. As she does not hold a public office, Maryam Nawaz may be an accuser, but the lawyer for the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) cannot prove it in the review petition that Maryam filed.

So, all of the accusations against Maryam Nawaz were soon found to be false, and in July 2018, the Islamabad High Court gave its decision. Maryam Nawaz and her grandfather, who is also the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shahbaz Sharif, were happy about this win. She seemed happy because she thought it was a good decision and in line with the law.

