Lioness jumps tree to attack party guest: video viral

A lioness may be seen climbing a tree to attack a visitor.

Video of lioness gatecrashing a party has received 17 million views.

The lioness scaled the tree and leaped forward.

Have you ever seen a wild animal, particularly a lioness, gatecrash a party or event? You may have seen people do it. A lioness may be seen climbing a tree to attack a visitor in a terrifying video that recently leaked online. You did read that correctly. The video has received an astounding 17 million views since it was posted on Instagram.

A lioness is depicted in the now-viral video relaxing in a beautifully adorned setting. The man who had climbed the tree to protect himself was being watched by the wild cat. To attack the man, the lioness scaled the tree and leaped forward. He continued to climb, and the animal was observed getting kicked.

What happened to the man is unknown as the video ends abruptly.

Check the video below:

After watching the clip, online users expressed their disbelief in the comments section.

One person commented, “Rip”

“Scary” added another user.

