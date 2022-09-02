Mohsin Abbas Haider, Anmol Baloch to star in upcoming tale

Rose to popularity from stand-up satire syndicated program ‘Mazaaq Raat’, Mohsin Abbas Haider has been cherished by fans for his flexibility appeared through all his tasks. He has showed up in different dramatizations alongside appearing for cinema with his film ‘Na Maloom Afrad’

After quite a while since his last appearance, fans can again see the entertainer once more in a strong lead character.

Under the standard of seventh sky diversion, another show matching Mohsin Abbas Haider and Anmol Baloch in lead jobs is good to go to air.

As of late a well known private diversion channel dropped the secrets of the show portraying a sequential loaded up with turns, turns and disdain love situations.

As indicated by the subtitles of circulated secrets, it’s a sequential spinning around connections filled with clashes, trickiness, and control.



Its cast incorporates different popular names, for example, Mohsin Abbas Haider, Anmol Baloch, Saniya Shamshad, Usama Khan, Erum Akhter and Tipu Sharif alongside other co-stars.

The sequential is delivered by Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi, coordinated by Ali Akbar and wrote by Sadia Akhtar.

