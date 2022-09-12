Nadia Afghan is a Pakistani television and movie entertainer, maker, and chief. She worked in Urdu plays as well as worked in some Punjabi plays. Her defining moment in acting was a Ramadan parody sequential named “Suno Chanda” in 2018. In this sequential, she acquired a ton of appreciation for her acting and for her Punjabi abilities. Seniors as well as youngsters cherished her in that person. For that person, the entertainer additionally a got grant.

Every so often back, Sarmad Khoosat’s niece got hitched. Both, the entertainers are extremely dear companions. So Nadia Afghan was welcome to all the wedding capabilities alongside Mandana Zaidi. As both were essential for Sarmad’s most memorable family creation sitcom “Shashlik”. Since that time, they are extremely dear companions. Sarmad was hitting the dance floor with his niece on her mehndi capability to the popular tune Pasoori. He imparted a video on his Instagram to the inscription “Hamari Nina Ki Shadi”. She is 17 years more youthful than me so it’s in a real sense like Meri Beti Ka Biyaah. I realize I’d be a wreck at rukhsati yet we moved our hearts out at the little mehndi. However, i ought to have eaten paan later.

The two companions were likewise welcome to the Barat capability. As the clothing standard was dark and red, so the two loved ones were dressed by it. Nadia was wearing a dark dress and Mandana was wearing a red dress. Nadia imparted pictures on her Instagram to the inscription companions like family. Watch the viral video of Sarmad moving at niece’s wedding.

