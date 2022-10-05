HS football legend’s daughter accused of sexual abuse as trainer

Tiffany Strauss-Gordon is a former athletic trainer at Colton High School in California.

She is a daughter of Harold Strauss.

She is accused of sexually abusing six varsity football players.

A recent lawsuit accuses a former athletic trainer from California, whose father was a renowned high school football coach, of sexually abusing young football players for more than ten years.

The lawsuit asserts that even though program coaches were wary of Tiffany Strauss-actions, Gordon’s a number of former Colton High School football players say the alleged sexual abuse by the high school trainer continued.

According to a lawyer for the six athletes who are suing Strauss-Gordon and the Colton school district, there was widespread sexual abuse of youngsters on campus, according to sources.

Lawyer Brian Williams stated, “That would include the varsity football players’ locker rooms, training rooms, weight rooms, classrooms, bathrooms, in vans to football-related events, and at a few houses.

Harold Strauss, a famed gridiron coach for the Yellowjackets who is credited with assisting numerous high school football players in making the transition to the professional ranks, is the father of Strauss-Gordon. While her father was the team’s coach, the daughter worked as a trainer.

According to the lawsuit, Coach Strauss once halted an alleged sexual assault when Strauss-Gordon and a player were in a locker room.

Coach Strauss questioned the two and enquired as to why the lights were off as he passed into the locker area. According to legal documents, Gordon made excuses by saying they were packing up and leaving.

Williams informed the news outlet that the trainer’s acts were called “Tiffany’s special treatment” by the coaches, who made fun of them.

According to sources, Strauss-Gordon is accused of acting inappropriately with players between the ages of 14 and 17, between the years of 2001 and 2007. According to the lawsuit, she allegedly had intercourse with the teen males.

According to a newspaper, “Defendants knew or should have known of the blatant sexual misbehavior occurring, as evidenced by the enormous number of oral copulation and sexual intercourse occurring between Gordon and the young student-athletes.

According to the lawsuit, Strauss-Gordon also gave trainers sexual satisfaction. According to sources, which cited the lawsuit, she was even seen delivering oral sex to a coach in one 2005 photo that became popular among players.

After 30 years of coaching at numerous different schools, Harold Strauss passed away in 2019.

According to one former player who is a participant to the complaint, he was the most powerful person in the Colton school district and a larger-than-life figure, the sources said.

The Colton school district, meanwhile, declared that it was “extremely worried” about the claims made in the case. Strauss-Gordon, who serves as the athletic director at another district school, has reportedly been placed on administrative leave.

The district leadership team is deeply concerned about the charges being made, the school said in a statement media, even though the current administration team members were not in leadership positions with the District 20 years ago.

We will cooperate with local law authorities to safeguard our neighborhood and provide assistance to any victims in this case. “Our priority is always to the safety and well-being of our children, families, and employees.

The local news channel was informed by a lawyer of Strauss-Gordon that no criminal charges have been brought against her.

Lawyer Paul Wallin claimed that after she’s been associated with students for more than two decades, “no claims of impropriety have ever been raised in all that time by any student.”

