Anand Mahindra wife says Throw away your computer and phone

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, is recognised for his clever humour. His eccentric tweets on the microblogging medium keep his Twitter followers entertained.

Mahindra recently took to Twitter to respond to Norwegian Ambassador Erik Solheim’s controversial statement.

The tweet was a doctor’s prescription for sleep deprivation and its treatment.

The prescription was for Anand, a patient. He was diagnosed with a “lack of sleep.”

By the way, my wife prescribed this for me aeons ago. And she doesn’t even possess a medical degree…😃 https://t.co/UOu5lp54sE — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 15, 2022

The “recommended treatment” from the doctor was to “throw away your computer and phone.”

The tweet has gone viral, with over 3,900 likes. Here’s how the internet reacted:

“I followed this advice, 10/10 works!” stated one user.

“We have started practising it as a family,” wrote another.

“Sir, my wife also telling the same every day,” a third user said. “Now this tweet will be a taunt by Indian wives to their husbands while providing this as a circumstantial evidence,” said another. Do you intend to use the “recommended treatment”?

