Try to find the hidden alphabet in 11 seconds

Seek and Find Puzzle: The goal of a seek and find game is to find something hidden in a picture. The item can be anything like an object, an animal, a number, an alphabet, etc. This activity can help you learn how to be a good observer.

In this activity, you will be shown a picture, and your task will be to find the thing that is hidden in it. It’s a quick way to see how well you notice things.

This activity can be done alone to see how good a person is at noticing things, or it can be done in a group to see how different people are at noticing things.

Want to see how well you can observe?

Let’s start.

Find the Alphabet in 11 Seconds Using Seek and Find

The image shared above contains dots filled with green. You have 11 seconds to figure out which letter is hidden among these dots.

To solve the puzzle, you need to look closely at the picture and try to find the hidden alphabet.

This is an easy challenge where the user needs to find the hidden letter in the picture.

You have 11 seconds to figure out what the alphabet is that the coloured dots are hiding.

Did you figure out what letter is hidden in the dots?

Get going, because time is running out.

We think that a few users with sharp eyes have already found the hidden alphabet.

Some of you may still be looking for the alphabet and want to know what it is.

Don’t worry; we’ll give you the answer down below.

Look for and locate an answer

And the secret alphabet is:

The alphabet is X, which you can tell by looking at how the dark green dots are arranged.

