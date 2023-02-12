Kerala bride applauded for attending practical exam in bridal dress wearing lab coat

Throwback Alizeh Shah’s dance moves on dilbar song goes viral
Alizeh Shah is a hot topic because of her fashion choices and...
A video of a Kerala bride dressed in a white lab coat and holding a stethoscope giving her practical exam has gone viral. In an age when women have proven to be self-sufficient, ambitious, and unbreakable, the woman’s extraordinary decision to take her exam on her wedding day has received widespread acclaim.
The video was published on Instagram and has since spread to other social media platforms. Shree Lekshmi Anil, the bride in the video, is a student at Bethany Navajeevan College of Physiotherapy. Because her exam date coincided with her wedding date, she arrived at college dressed in wedding clothing and adorned with heavy jewellery, as well as bridal makeup on her face.
Her friends can be seen in the film assisting her with the lab coat and holding her saree in place.
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
The video has surely impressed everyone. People applauded the bride on her decision to pursue both her job and her marriage. Many people commented on how the bride set a good example for others who believe marriage will put an end to their employment.
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
Catch all the Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.