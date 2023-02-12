Advertisement
  Kerala bride applauded for attending practical exam in bridal dress wearing lab coat
Kerala bride applauded for attending practical exam in bridal dress wearing lab coat

Kerala bride applauded for attending practical exam in bridal dress wearing lab coat

Articles
Kerala bride applauded for attending practical exam in bridal dress wearing lab coat

Kerala bride applauded for attending practical exam in bridal dress wearing lab coat

  • A video of a Kerala bride dressed in a white lab coat goes viral.
  • Bride giving her practical exam on her wedding day goes viral.
  • Inspiring people to be self-sufficient, ambitious, and unbreakable.
A video of a Kerala bride dressed in a white lab coat and holding a stethoscope giving her practical exam has gone viral. In an age when women have proven to be self-sufficient, ambitious, and unbreakable, the woman’s extraordinary decision to take her exam on her wedding day has received widespread acclaim.

The video was published on Instagram and has since spread to other social media platforms. Shree Lekshmi Anil, the bride in the video, is a student at Bethany Navajeevan College of Physiotherapy. Because her exam date coincided with her wedding date, she arrived at college dressed in wedding clothing and adorned with heavy jewellery, as well as bridal makeup on her face.

Her friends can be seen in the film assisting her with the lab coat and holding her saree in place.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by 🅰🅳🅷🅸_🅰🅻🅼🅰💓 (@_grus_girls_)

The video has surely impressed everyone. People applauded the bride on her decision to pursue both her job and her marriage. Many people commented on how the bride set a good example for others who believe marriage will put an end to their employment.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by 🅰🅳🅷🅸_🅰🅻🅼🅰💓 (@_grus_girls_)

