Twitter in awe after watching video of cheetah catching a deer

A video of a cheetah leaping out of the underbrush to corner a deer.

The video has been viewed over 91k times and received many comments.

Many people noted that the cheetah’s rapid pace was a factor in its success.

Videos of huge cats catching their prey are among the numerous that make the internet a fascinating place to visit and watch. The videos primarily show tigers or lions. But today, we’d like to show you a video of a cheetah, whose agility will leave you speechless.

The video begins with a cheetah jumping out of the underbrush to corner a deer and was posted on Twitter by IFS officer Saket Badola. The deer pulls off an incredibly spectacular backflip to attack on the animal as it tries to jump over the large cat. After a successful hunt, the cheetah is seen pulling its prey away in the final frame of the film.

Read the caption of the post, “Agility is a desirable survival-linked trait in the wild (and in life).”

Look at this:

Agility is a desirable survival-linked trait in the wild (….and in life) !!

VC: In the video pic.twitter.com/F3Ge11Duqp Advertisement — Saket Badola IFS (@Saket_Badola) February 10, 2023

Over 91k people have watched the post, and it has received many comments. The cheetah’s precise leap to capture the deer astounded observers. Many people also noted that the huge cat’s rapid pace was one of the factors in how well it hunted the deer.

Almost like a ninja. — Muhammad Haaris Andamani (@HaarisAndamani) February 10, 2023

Advertisement Thats well planned and perfectly executed.. Amazing timing.. — Better Society (@IkaManaBhadyata) February 10, 2023

For a second, I was rooting for the deer ☠️☠️ — Vinod (@vnodkumar19) February 10, 2023

That's so me, just running around minding my own business and heading straight for a certain disaster! RIP my friend, RIP! — Ms. Kaur (@quietframe) February 10, 2023

The nine lives of a cat hold true, only due to their agile body and light footing. — Manan Bhatt (@mananbhattnavy) February 10, 2023

