Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Trending
  • Twitter in awe after watching video of cheetah catching a deer
Twitter in awe after watching video of cheetah catching a deer

Twitter in awe after watching video of cheetah catching a deer

Articles
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • A video of a cheetah leaping out of the underbrush to corner a deer.
  • The video has been viewed over 91k times and received many comments.
  • Many people noted that the cheetah’s rapid pace was a factor in its success.
Advertisement

Videos of huge cats catching their prey are among the numerous that make the internet a fascinating place to visit and watch. The videos primarily show tigers or lions. But today, we’d like to show you a video of a cheetah, whose agility will leave you speechless.

The video begins with a cheetah jumping out of the underbrush to corner a deer and was posted on Twitter by IFS officer Saket Badola. The deer pulls off an incredibly spectacular backflip to attack on the animal as it tries to jump over the large cat. After a successful hunt, the cheetah is seen pulling its prey away in the final frame of the film.

Read the caption of the post, “Agility is a desirable survival-linked trait in the wild (and in life).”

Look at this:

Over 91k people have watched the post, and it has received many comments. The cheetah’s precise leap to capture the deer astounded observers. Many people also noted that the huge cat’s rapid pace was one of the factors in how well it hunted the deer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

Cheetah runs 100 km per hour, stuns netizens: Viral Video
Cheetah runs 100 km per hour, stuns netizens: Viral Video

Video of a cheetah running at 100 km per hour has captured...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Optical illusion tells whether you have a male or female brain
Optical illusion tells whether you have a male or female brain
Word Search Puzzle: Find 6 Words Hidden In The Image In 29 Seconds
Word Search Puzzle: Find 6 Words Hidden In The Image In 29 Seconds
Optical Illusion: Spot a Fierce animal hidden behind Zigzag lines
Optical Illusion: Spot a Fierce animal hidden behind Zigzag lines
Brain Teaser: Find the Fake Vampire in Room within 9 secs
Brain Teaser: Find the Fake Vampire in Room within 9 secs
Watch: The moment a puppy was rescued from the rubble in Turkey
Watch: The moment a puppy was rescued from the rubble in Turkey
Viral Video: Two rhinos spot in a building
Viral Video: Two rhinos spot in a building
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story