Watch Video: Tiger attempts but fails to attack the leopard

Susanta Nanda, an Indian Forest Service official, turned to Twitter to share an intriguing video. And if you enjoy animals, you should not pass it up. So he shared a video of a leopard surviving in a tiger-dominated area, which is really worth watching.

On February 14, Susanta Nanda shared the video. A tiger is seen getting ready to attack a leopard in the 30-second video. It dashed towards the leopard, but the latter was swift enough to climb a tall tree.

The tiger followed and attempted to climb the tree but failed. According to Nanda, tigers can easily climb trees, but their body weight prohibits them from doing so as they age. However, we thought the video was really wonderful!

The post was captioned by Nanda, “That is how the leopard survives in a tiger-dominated landscape. Tigers can easily climb trees, with their sharp and retractable claws providing a powerful grip to hold the tree trunk and climb up. But as they grow old, their body weight prevents them to do so. Stay slim to survive.”

After being shared online, the video received over 35k views. Twitter users were also taken aback after watching the video.

“See the astounding speed with which the leopard climbed the tree! Amazing!” a user commented.

“Amazing,” another user said.

