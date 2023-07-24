Elon Musk Alters Twitter Logo, Netizens Respond with ‘RIP Twitter

Elon Musk replaces Twitter’s classic blue bird logo with a stylized X.

Musk’s decision sparked a range of thoughts and opinions from users.

The limit was later revised after receiving criticism from users.

The classic blue bird logo is what comes to mind when one thinks about Twitter. That is no longer the case. Elon Musk chose a new Twitter logo that replaces the traditional blue bird with a stylized X. Since the news of the logo change leaked, many people have taken to Twitter to offer their thoughts and opinions.

During the crowdsourcing process for the new logo, Musk altered his profile information to “X.com,” a domain address that now connects comparable user pages on twitter.com. Musk noted, alongside Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino, that the update is part of a bigger overhaul that would erase all recognised Twitter and bird branding.

Prior to the logo change, Elon Musk had also limited the number of tweets a person may read in a single day. “To address extreme levels of data scraping and system manipulation, we’ve applied the following temporary limits,” he stated in a tweet.

Verified accounts are only allowed to read 6000 posts each day.

– Unverified accounts are limited to 600 posts per day.

– 300 new unverified accounts every day”

However, in response to criticism, he stated that the numbers would be increased to 800 postings for unverified accounts and 8,000 for verified ones, before eventually settling on 1,000 and 10,000 tweets, respectively.

Elon Musk purchased Twitter last year with the purpose of eliminating bots and preserving free speech. However, this microblogging site has changed dramatically since then. Several changes garnered varied reactions, ranging from huge layoffs to the appointment of a new CEO and the payment and availability of blue ticks to users worldwide.

