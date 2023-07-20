Mesmerizing Optical Illusion: Red or Blue Circle?

Tweet by Akiyoshi Kitaoka discussing the illusion.

Circulated on Twitter and garnered over 1.1 lakh views.

Various opinions shared in the comments section.

Optical illusions manipulate our minds in a variety of ways, prompting us to question our senses and, in some cases, even reality. This optical illusion with distinct colour circles is a prime example. When this illusion was exhibited to illusion enthusiasts, they saw it differently. Some noticed a prominent red circle in the foreground, while others saw a dominant blue circle. Surprisingly, some people saw both circles as being on the same plane. Isn’t it fascinating?

“For some people, red appears in front of blue. On the other hand, for other people, blue appears in front of red,” remarked Akiyoshi Kitaoka on Twitter while posting an optical illusion. In this amazing optical illusion, a red circle is sandwiched between two blue and red circles.

Which circle appears to be in front when you look at the optical illusion? Is it the red or blue circle, or do they appear to be in the same plane? On July 18, the optical illusion was shared on Twitter. It has subsequently been viewed over 1.1 lakh times, and the figure is still growing. Many people expressed their opinions in the comments area.

