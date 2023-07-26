Watch: Delhi police shares video of 3 Idiots scene recreation on bike with warning

The Delhi Police’s official Twitter account cautioned individuals against engaging in motorcycle stunts by sharing a video on their micro-blogging site.

The accompanying caption appealed to people to avoid performing such stunts solely for the purpose of gaining attention on social media.

In the video, a man is seen riding a bike with two women as passengers, while the song “Jaane Nahi Denge Tujhe” from the movie “3 Idiots” plays in the background.

The trio attempted to recreate a famous scene from the highly successful film starring Aamir Khan.

Nevertheless, the Delhi Police were far from impressed by the video since none of the three riders were wearing helmets.

“AAL IZZ NOT WELL if you drive or ride dangerously for the sake of reels!” read the caption.

Watch the video here:

AAL IZZ NOT WELL if you drive or ride dangerously for the sake of reels!@dtptraffic #DriveResponsibly pic.twitter.com/JWO3pLDiWv — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) July 24, 2023

The post received over 30.7k views and numerous reactions, highlighting the growing trend of dangerous bike stunts for fleeting social media fame.

Recently, the Delhi Police shared another alarming video, showing a couple falling off a moving bike while attempting risky maneuvers.

The 28-second clip demonstrated the severe consequences of such actions. The Delhi Police even adapted the lyrics of the song “Yeh Ishq Hai” from Jab We Met to create a caption for the video, emphasizing the dangers involved.

The authorities are concerned about the increasing instances of such stunts and their potential risks.

