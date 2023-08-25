Elon Musk Reacts to Trump’s Post on X

Elon Musk calls Trump’s post “next level.”

Washington, DC: A few hours after former US President Donald Trump posted on ‘X’ – formerly known as Twitter – Tesla’s CEO, Elon Musk, reacted to the same, calling it ‘next level’ on Thursday (local time).

Elon Musk reshared Trump’s statement on his social media account X, writing, “Next-level.”

Earlier in the day, Trump tweeted his mugshot along with a link to his website. This occurred just hours after his surrender in Fulton County, Georgia, in the Georgia election fraud case.

“ELECTION INTERRUPTION! NEVER SURRENDER!” he commented on X as he shared the mug shot photo.

It was Trump’s first post on the social media platform since his account was blocked shortly after the Capitol rioting on January 6. On January 8, 2021, Trump tweeted that he would not attend the inauguration of then-US President-elect Joe Biden.

“To all who have inquired, I will not be attending the Inauguration on January 20th,” Trump tweeted on January 8, 2021.

Trump’s account on X was resurrected this year when Elon Musk purchased and renamed the platform, but he had not written on it before Thursday.

According to jail records, Trump submitted himself in Fulton County jail in Atlanta in the latest step in the Georgia election subversion case, although he was eventually released on bond, according to media.

According to jail records, the former US President was arrested and booked at the Fulton County jail on Thursday night (US local time) in connection with the Georgia election subversion case.

He was only there for around 20 minutes.

“I did nothing wrong,” Trump told reporters after being arrested and freed from jail, according to CNN.

Trump called his criminal case “a travesty of justice.”

“We have every right to challenge an election that we believe is fraudulent,” he stated.

“This is one instance, but you have three other instances,” Trump said of the other criminal charges pending against him. This is election meddling.”

Trump was released after agreeing to a USD 200,000 bond and other release conditions set by his attorneys, including not using social media to threaten co-defendants or witnesses in the case.

