Gates and Khan: Podcast Chat About Confusion with Salman Khan

Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft, just began his ‘Unconfuse Me’ podcast. He invited Khan Academy founder Sal Khan to discuss about numerous issues in the second session. For the uninitiated, Khan Academy is an American non-profit educational organisation that creates online tools to help students with their studies.

Gates questioned Khan if he had ever been confused with Bollywood actor Salman Khan during the podcast. “If you do a web search on Sal Khan, you might get some of this guy. So, do you ever get confused with Salman Khan?”

Khan said, “I do.”

“In fact, in the early days of Khan Academy, I had messages from some of his admirers saying, ‘I’ve always been in love with you and I didn’t realise you could do maths and all that,” he recalled, laughing.

Khan also shared a 2015 incident in which he shared the stage with Salman Khan due to their similar names. “So when I went to India in 2015, we had a live interview on national television between the two of us. Just by virtue of having the same name.”

