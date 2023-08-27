South Korean boy band ‘Great Guys’ dance to Jhoome Jo Pathaan

South Korean boy band Great Guys has been making waves on social media.

They danced on the Bollywood song Jhoome Jo Pathaan.

The band has been praised for their intricate dance moves and impeccable expressions.

Jhoome Jo Pathaan, a Pathaan song featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, was released late last year. Since then, the song has sparked a rhythmic frenzy, inspiring people all over the world to sway to its beats.

A video of a South Korean boy band dancing to Jhoome Jo Pathaan has been making the rounds on social media for almost two weeks. People have been won over by their exquisite dancing and impeccable expressions.

The video was posted to the Instagram account @greatguys_official, along with a caption in Korean. “All together!” it says when translated from Korean to English.

The video shows the band Great Guys imitating Shah Rukh Khan’s dance routines from the song.

Watch the video of the South Korean band:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GREATGUYS(멋진녀석들) (@greatguys_official)

On August 13, the video was uploaded on Instagram. Since then, it has had over 1.8 million views. Instagram users have also left several likes and comments on the post.

Here’s how people reacted to this dance video:

“Awww so good to see you guys enjoying Indian songs,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Wohoooo, Indians are crazy for k-pop and Koreans are loving bollywood. Amazing.”

“Love from India,” shared a third.

A fourth commented, “Why is it so perfect bro!”

“I need to show this to every friend of mine,” expressed a fifth.

A sixth remarked, “You guys rocked it. Love from India.”

