US Couple’s Italian Dream Wedding Imperiled by Mischievous Pooch

The pair visited the city hall to finalize their marriage paperwork on Thursday. Upon their return, they were surprised to find that their canine companion had somehow nibbled through multiple pages of Mr. Frattaroli’s passport.

In an attempt to address the problem, they are actively pursuing a replacement passport and have reached out to local authorities for help.

Expressing his emotions, Mr. Frattaroli mentioned, “I’m feeling somewhat anxious. Fortunately, the offices of Congressman Stephen Lynch and Senator Ed Markey have been very prompt in their responses. They have been in touch with both me and the State Department to expedite the passport replacement process. I’m remaining optimistic and hopeful that this situation will be resolved.”

The couple’s arrangements include traveling to Italy this upcoming Friday for their wedding. Mr. Frattaroli conveyed that in the event he doesn’t obtain a new passport before the flight, he’ll remain behind while his fiancée and their wedding guests go ahead with the Italy trip without him.

He additionally mentioned that if he can’t secure a passport in time for the wedding, his plan is to join up with the wedding party upon their return to the United States.

