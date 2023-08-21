Advertisement
US Couple’s Italian Dream Wedding Imperiled by Mischievous Pooch

  • Donato Frattaroli and Magda Mazri face a wedding crisis, set for August 31.
  • Passport damage discovered after their visit to city hall for marriage paperwork.
  • Active efforts underway to secure a replacement passport with local authorities’ assistance.
A mischievous 1.5-year-old Golden Retriever named Chickie caused quite a predicament by gnawing on its owner’s passport just days before his planned wedding in Italy. Donato Frattaroli, the owner, and his fiancée Magda Mazri find themselves in a significant predicament as their wedding is scheduled for August 31, as reported by the New York Post.

The pair visited the city hall to finalize their marriage paperwork on Thursday. Upon their return, they were surprised to find that their canine companion had somehow nibbled through multiple pages of Mr. Frattaroli’s passport.

In an attempt to address the problem, they are actively pursuing a replacement passport and have reached out to local authorities for help.

Expressing his emotions, Mr. Frattaroli mentioned, “I’m feeling somewhat anxious. Fortunately, the offices of Congressman Stephen Lynch and Senator Ed Markey have been very prompt in their responses. They have been in touch with both me and the State Department to expedite the passport replacement process. I’m remaining optimistic and hopeful that this situation will be resolved.”

The couple’s arrangements include traveling to Italy this upcoming Friday for their wedding. Mr. Frattaroli conveyed that in the event he doesn’t obtain a new passport before the flight, he’ll remain behind while his fiancée and their wedding guests go ahead with the Italy trip without him.

He additionally mentioned that if he can’t secure a passport in time for the wedding, his plan is to join up with the wedding party upon their return to the United States.

