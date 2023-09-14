Viral Optical Illusion Stumps Internet Users

The illusion features a hidden word within an image.

Opinions and discussions about the illusion filled the comments section.

The challenge continues to intrigue and perplex viewers online.

On the Internet, a baffling optical illusion has gone viral. The illusion, which was shared on X (previously known as Twitter), has left many people perplexed. It has a hidden word, although it is not as obvious as it appears. People have been staring at their screens for several minutes in an attempt to find it. Are you willing to accept the challenge?

“Can you find the hidden word in this optical illusion?” asks the caption of an optical illusion uploaded by Figen on X. The image depicts a person wearing glasses, and your objective is to find the hidden word that has been carefully blended into the image.

Can you find the hidden word in this optical illusion? pic.twitter.com/EwfDcHB18O — Figen (@TheFigen_) September 11, 2023

The optical illusion has nearly two million views since it was uploaded on X, and the figure is constantly growing. Many people shared their ideas in the brain teaser’s comments section.

“All I saw was the word,” one user wrote.

Another said, “I couldn’t find it.”

“Easy, so I won’t give it away,” a third said.

“Well done,” said a fourth, “just needed to turn 90 degrees to the left.”

“Liar! “There is no hidden word,” a fifth said.

“Wow, interesting one!” said a sixth. If I said I wasn’t impressed, I’d be lying.”

Did you spot the secret word in this viral optical illusion?

