Jemima Khan’s Response to False Israel Post

Jemima Khan responds to fake article on her support for Israel.

She condemns the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Retweets economist’s posts highlighting the plight of 1 million children.

Advertisement

In the most recent incident, Jemima Khan, the former wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, responded to a fabricated article claiming her support for Israel amid the ongoing conflict with Palestine. Jemima Khan said on X, now known as Twitter, “Just sent this by my former sister in law with the message “Opposition is busy” – this is a fake post circulating on social media. When will this ever stop?”

She also reposted the bogus post while emphasizing that she had nothing to do with it. The contentious tweet, uploaded by a phony Jemima Khan account, included an Israeli flag with the caption and hashtag “IstandwithIsrael.”

Just sent this by my former sister in law with the message “Opposition is busy” – this is a fake post circulating on social media.

When will this ever stop? pic.twitter.com/pVmpkN8Cbs — Jemima Goldsmith (@Jemima_Khan) October 10, 2023

Advertisement

Jemima actively condemned the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine, and she retweeted a tweet from an economic scholar who said, “No electricity, no food, no fuel for 1 million children. Straight from the horse’s mouth. That can’t be the civilised world’s answer, whatever differences we may have on who did what to whom first or last.”

No electricity, no food, no fuel for 1 million children. Straight from the horse's mouth. That can't be the civilised world's answer, whatever differences we may have on who did what to whom first or last. https://t.co/UM0xsRJJhs — Yanis Varoufakis (@yanisvaroufakis) October 9, 2023

In a prior post on X, Imran Khan’s ex-wife stated, “I stand with the innocent human beings on both sides of this conflict, especially the children. Condemn both.”

Advertisement

I stand with the innocent human beings on both sides of this conflict. Condemn both. pic.twitter.com/sh8hsVLHHJ — Jemima Goldsmith (@Jemima_Khan) October 9, 2023

In another article, she publicly discussed the safety of children killed in the continuing conflict between Israel and Palestine. It should be noted that the war between Israel and Palestine has resulted in hundreds of dead, and there has been no progress in putting an end to it.

Advertisement

Also Read Jemima says she receives immense love from Pakistanis Jemima Goldsmith debut film “What's Love Got To Do With It?” has...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.