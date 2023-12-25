Pak Suzuki introduces Interest-Free ‘Islamic Financing Offer’ for All Models

KIA Sportage Latest Price in Pakistan & Features: December 2023
Kia Pakistan was among the first automotive companies to lower car prices....
Pak Suzuki, in partnership with Meezan Bank, has revealed a compelling Islamic financing option, enabling customers to acquire their preferred car without interest (Riba). This special offer includes significant savings of up to Rs. 650,000* and exclusive benefits, making it a limited-time opportunity.
With this distinctive financing arrangement, customers selecting models like the Alto AGS, Wagonr VXL, Cultus AGS, and Swift GLX CVT can avail themselves of a variety of advantages, including:
Say goodbye to interest payments with Pak Suzuki‘s collaboration with Meezan Bank, offering an Islamic financing solution in accordance with Shariah principles and providing a financially ethical experience for car ownership.
Customers can enjoy the convenience of 1-year free maintenance, providing peace of mind and reducing the overall cost of ownership.
Enjoy swift delivery with priority service, ensuring customers can hit the road in their new Suzuki without unnecessary delays.
Protect your investment with extensive Takaful coverage, offering financial security in case of unexpected events.
Benefit from exclusive reduced rental rates, making Suzuki car ownership more affordable.
The promotion details the expected savings on specific models like Alto AGS, Wagonr VXL, Cultus AGS, and Swift GLX CVT. These savings, which include complimentary maintenance and reduced rental costs, enhance the accessibility and affordability of owning a car.
It is crucial to acknowledge that the Islamic financing offer is contingent upon terms and conditions, and the projected savings are subject to modification. This limited-time promotion encourages prospective car buyers to seize the opportunity while it is available.
Pak Suzuki’s partnership with Meezan Bank for this groundbreaking Islamic financing offer underscores a dedication to delivering ethical and convenient financing solutions, thereby making car ownership accessible to a broader audience.
Catch all the Business News, Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.