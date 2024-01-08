Cher’s Alleged On-Again Flame: A Close Look at Alexander ‘A.E.’ Edwards

Cher sparked a flurry of rumors on December 25, 2022, as she posted a photo featuring a dazzling diamond ring held by Alexander ‘A.E.’ Edwards. The caption fueled engagement speculation, but later, Cher playfully attributed the post to Edwards’ impressive nail art. The confusion left fans wondering about the true nature of their relationship.

Breakup & Reconciliation

In May 2023, a report suggested a breakup between Cher and Edwards after six months of dating, dispelling engagement rumors. However, by mid-September 2023, news surfaced that the duo was giving their relationship another chance, exploring the possibility of reconciliation.

Alexander ‘A.E.’ Edwards

A.E. Edwards, the Vice President of A&R at Def Jam Records, gained recognition not only for his professional role but also for his past relationship with model and reality star Amber Rose. The couple welcomed a son, Slash Electric Alexander Edwards, in 2019, before parting ways in 2021.

Rekindling the Flame with Cher

As of September 2023, Us Weekly reported that Cher and Edwards were in the process of reconciliation. Despite a previous separation, the couple stayed connected, ultimately deciding to explore a renewed connection. Cher’s social media posts and public appearances with Edwards during Paris Fashion Week suggested a possible rekindling of their romance.

Cher & Alexander ‘A.E.’ Edwards

In early 2024, Cher’s social media activity hinted at a strong bond with Alexander ‘A.E.’ Edwards. A photo posted on January 6 showcased the couple’s affectionate moment, projecting an image of happiness and commitment as they embraced the new year together.

The Beginning & Breakup Chronicles

Cher and Alexander ‘A.E.’ Edwards first made headlines in November 2022 when the 77-year-old singer began sharing tweets about their budding romance. The couple met during Paris Fashion Week in September 2022. Cher, discussing their age gap, emphasized their compatibility, praising Edwards for his kindness, intelligence, talent, and humor.

Navigating the Breakup

In May 2023, sources revealed that the couple had quietly parted ways, dispelling engagement rumors. Cher, however, shared on social media that the holiday engagement speculation was merely for fun. The iconic singer expressed her love for Edwards, highlighting his consistency and their mutual affection.

Cher’s Marital History

While Cher’s relationship with Alexander ‘A.E.’ Edwards has stirred recent headlines, the legendary singer has a rich marital history. She was previously married to the late Sonny Bono from 1964 to 1975 and later to Gregg Allman from 1975 to 1979.

