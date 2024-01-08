Discovering Shirlie Holliman: Martin Kemp’s Life Partner’s Personal Journey

Born Shirlie Holliman on April 18, 1962, in Bushey near Watford, Hertfordshire, Shirlie Kemp discovered her passion for music in the vibrant 1980s. Initially intending to become a horse riding instructor, her destiny took a turn when her then-boyfriend Andrew Ridgeley suggested she dance while his friend George Michael’s band played.

Shirlie Holliman Music Career

Shirlie’s introduction to the music scene came as a backing singer for Wham!, where she, like Dee C. Lee, was paid per performance. Following Wham!’s breakup in 1986, Shirlie, along with Pepsi DeMacque, formed the duo Pepsi & Shirlie. Their upbeat sound produced two UK top 10 hits, “Heartache” and “Goodbye Stranger.”

Personal & Professional Evolution

After a hiatus in 1989, Pepsi & Shirlie briefly returned in 2000 for Geri Halliwell’s hit “Bag It Up.” They reunited again in 2011 for the ‘Here and Now 10th Anniversary Tour.’ Shirlie’s versatility as a backup vocalist was showcased in the Concert for George in 2002.

Shirlie Holliman Life with Martin Kemp

Shirlie’s personal life intertwined with her professional journey. After a relationship with Andrew Ridgley, George Michael connected her with Spandau Ballet’s Martin Kemp. Shirlie and Martin married in 1988, welcoming two children, Harley Moon Kemp and Roman Kemp. Shirlie temporarily retired from performing after Harley’s birth but made a brief appearance in the Spice Girls’ “Mama” music video.

Challenges & Triumphs

Facing challenges, Shirlie supported Martin through his battle with brain tumors, leading to financial difficulties and a move. In 2020, the couple published their autobiography, “Shirlie and Martin Kemp: It’s a Love Story,” sharing their enduring relationship amidst growing media interest. Shirlie’s resilience shines through as she managed Aegean, a business associated with music and entertainment production.

A Personal Account & Autobiography

In 2021, Shirlie opened up about her experiences touring with Wham! in the joint autobiography, “Pepsi & Shirlie: It’s All Black and White,” co-written with Pepsi DeMacque-Crockett. The book offers a personal account of the wild times during their musical journey.

Advocacy & Family Support

In 2021, Shirlie appeared in the documentary “Roman Kemp: Our Silent Emergency,” alongside her son Roman Kemp, discussing his battle with depression. Shirlie’s openness highlights the importance of family support during challenging times.

