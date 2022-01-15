Man tries to hit the camel then karma turns the tables on him

In this viral video, a guy attempting to hit an animal who was simply going about his business went viral. The clip was shared on Twitter with the hashtag “Karma” by an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer. That one-word caption perfectly sums up the brief clip.

A camel was seen strolling down a lane while a few males went by. A man attempted to kick the camel in the leg from behind for no apparent reason. He then received quick karma when the camel, in less than a second, recognised the man’s intentions and pushed him away with a kick. The guy fell, and the other men backed away in fright from the camel.

Read more: Man harassing a dog then suddenly a cow turns the tables on him

The video has gone viral. With over 70,500 views, 4,900 likes, and 600 retweets.

Here is the link to the viral video: