Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

15th Jan, 2022. 04:31 pm

Man tries to hit the camel then karma turns the tables on him

karma

In this viral video, a guy attempting to hit an animal who was simply going about his business went viral. The clip was shared on Twitter with the hashtag “Karma” by an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer. That one-word caption perfectly sums up the brief clip.

A camel was seen strolling down a lane while a few males went by. A man attempted to kick the camel in the leg from behind for no apparent reason. He then received quick karma when the camel, in less than a second, recognised the man’s intentions and pushed him away with a kick. The guy fell, and the other men backed away in fright from the camel.

Read more: Man harassing a dog then suddenly a cow turns the tables on him

The video has gone viral. With over 70,500 views, 4,900 likes, and 600 retweets.

Here is the link to the viral video:

Read More

20 hours ago
Watch a video of a woman casually walking with lions in the jungle 

In this viral clip, a woman walks with six lions so carelessly...
2 days ago
Video of a girl doing one-wheeling on the streets of Lahore goes viral

In Lahore, girls also started performing dangerous tricks like one-wheeling. A video...
3 days ago
Watch the video of the truck dangling on the mountain’s edge for 3 days

A video from China's Shanxi area shows a large truck dangling for...
3 days ago
Policewoman slaps a man after his bike mistakenly sprays mud on her

In this clip, a man is seen bending over with a towel...
3 days ago
Watch: Little girl puts lipstick on her IPS dad goes viral

This clip, in which a young girl pretends to be a makeup...
3 days ago
Watch: An angry woman throws fruits from vendor’s cart

In this clip, the woman can be seen dumping fruits on the...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Google Pixel 5
13 mins ago
Google Pixel 5 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Google Pixel 5 Price in Pakistan The Snapdragon 765G chipset of the...
ramiz
18 mins ago
Ramiz Raja honours the Green Shirts for their stellar performance

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja hosted a ceremony at the...
Huawei P20 Pro
25 mins ago
Huawei P20 Pro Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Huawei P20 Pro Price in Pakistan The Huawei P20 Pro is Huawei's...
OMR TO PKR
37 mins ago
OMR TO PKR: Today’s Omani Riyal to PKR rates on, 15th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Omani Riyal...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600