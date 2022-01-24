Pregnant woman Rescued by Shimla police while stranded in the snow

Police officers in Himachal Pradesh assisted a pregnant mother in safely delivering her baby in a hospital on Sunday after discovering her family’s vehicle was stuck on a snow-covered road 15 kilometres uphill from the state capital. Most routes in Shimla district are closed due to snowfall, and vehicles are unable to go.

Shimla Police stated in a tweet, “In these circumstances, Shimla Police has rescued a delivery case (Shivangi, wife of Ashwani of Anu village in Theog tehsil in Shimla district from Tarapur near Mashobra) and dropped her to Kamla Nehru Hospital in Shimla.”

