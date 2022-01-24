Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

24th Jan, 2022. 03:59 pm

Pregnant woman Rescued by Shimla police while stranded in the snow

Pregnant

Police officers in Himachal Pradesh assisted a pregnant mother in safely delivering her baby in a hospital on Sunday after discovering her family’s vehicle was stuck on a snow-covered road 15 kilometres uphill from the state capital. Most routes in Shimla district are closed due to snowfall, and vehicles are unable to go.

Shimla Police stated in a tweet, “In these circumstances, Shimla Police has rescued a delivery case (Shivangi, wife of Ashwani of Anu village in Theog tehsil in Shimla district from Tarapur near Mashobra) and dropped her to Kamla Nehru Hospital in Shimla.”

Read more: Pregnant Indian woman beaten up for being Muslim

Since Saturday night, Shimla and its surroundings have been covered in the season’s heaviest snowfall. Snow has covered the areas around Shimla, including Kufri and Narkanda, as well as key tourist attractions like Manali and Dalhousie.

