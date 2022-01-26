Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

26th Jan, 2022. 05:48 pm

Visitors baffled: To see an Upside-down house in Colombia

Colombia

Tourists tired of the continuing coronavirus pandemic have been drawn to a topsy-turvy mansion in Colombia. Fritz Schall, an Austrian who resides in Colombia with his family, designed the upside-down house in the Guatavita district, with ceilings in place of floors.

According to the media, Schall stated, “Everyone looked at me like I was mad, they didn’t believe what I was saying.”

He added, “I said ‘I’m going to make an upside-down house,’ and they told me, ‘Ok sir, sure, go for it.”

Read more: Family spoils the thief plan to rob a house in Kanpur from New Jersey

People can be seen posing for selfies inside the mansion that was inaugurated three weeks ago, according to photos published on Twitter by media.

Take a look at this post:

In 2015, Schall was inspired by a similar house he observed in Austria when visiting his hometown with his grandchildren.

As Schall said, the epidemic caused numerous challenges, and the house was completed at the beginning of this year.

A visitor, Lina Gutierrez, tells the media, “We’ve come from a pandemic, we’ve emerged from a lockdown, so this helps people have a moment of relaxation.”

