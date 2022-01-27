An Egyptian designer has created a dress that can help travellers discover Egypt’s ancient sights using a QR code in an unusual blend of fashion and technology.

Wearers of Alaa Ahmed El-Sheishtawy gowns can scan the QR code to access an app with vital information, including addresses, operating hours, and entrance fees for a variety of tourist attractions.

El-Sheishtawy tells the media, “There is also information on the artefacts available at each site which tourists can use to learn about what they are seeing, especially if they don’t have a guide with them.”

She believes her outfits, which she designed as part of a college project, would help tourism in Egypt.

The QR code was embroidered on the sleeve of a dress in such a way that it blends in with the design and does not stand out. The application is available in three languages.

El-Sheishtawy plans to seek funding for the commercialization of her ‘Pharose‘ brand. Her designs have been influenced by Egyptian pharaonic civilization. She hopes to expand her brand to include apparel for men and children in the future.