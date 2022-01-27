Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

27th Jan, 2022. 05:02 pm

Watch: QR code dress explore the Egypt’s ancient site

Web Desk BOL News

27th Jan, 2022. 05:02 pm
QR code dress

An Egyptian designer has created a dress that can help travellers discover Egypt’s ancient sights using a QR code in an unusual blend of fashion and technology.

Wearers of Alaa Ahmed El-Sheishtawy gowns can scan the QR code to access an app with vital information, including addresses, operating hours, and entrance fees for a variety of tourist attractions.

El-Sheishtawy tells the media, “There is also information on the artefacts available at each site which tourists can use to learn about what they are seeing, especially if they don’t have a guide with them.”

Read more: Egypt ‘digitally unwraps’ mummy of famed pharaoh

She believes her outfits, which she designed as part of a college project, would help tourism in Egypt.

 

The QR code was embroidered on the sleeve of a dress in such a way that it blends in with the design and does not stand out. The application is available in three languages.

El-Sheishtawy plans to seek funding for the commercialization of her Pharose brand. Her designs have been influenced by Egyptian pharaonic civilization. She hopes to expand her brand to include apparel for men and children in the future.

Read More

2 hours ago
Brothers do these touching gestures for their sister’s wedding entrance

On the internet, netizens praise the bride's brothers for their kind present....
16 hours ago
WATCH VIDEO: SpiceJet Air Hostess Dances Her Heart Out in Empty Flight

Uma Meenakshi, a SpiceJet air hostess who rose to prominence with her...
16 hours ago
What Happens When the Groom's Friend Falls Over Him on the Wedding Stage?

Wedding videos are popular on the internet these days due to their...
16 hours ago
WATCH VIDEO: Husband plays prank on wife with a fake snake, and she jumps on his lap

Fear is the first word that springs to mind when you think...
16 hours ago
The bride cancels her wedding after the groom throws a garland at her during the Varmala ceremony.

An Indian wedding is a movie plot in and of itself, with...
18 hours ago
WATCH VIDEO: Man Catches Massive Cobra With Bare Hands

Using just his bare hands, a volunteer in Thailand manages to capture...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Shehnaaz Gill
3 mins ago
BB finale: Shehnaaz Gill, Salman Khan tear up after she paid tribute to Sidharth

Shehnaaz Gill, a former Bigg Boss 13 competitor, will pay a very...
Iqra Aziz
21 mins ago
Iqra Aziz expresses displeasure on ‘Javed Iqbal’ ban

Iqra Aziz is furious that authorities have banned her husband Yasir Hussain's...
PSL Points Table 2022
26 mins ago
PSL points table after today matches on, 29th January 2022

Karachi: Lahore Qalandars will take on Multan Sultans in the 3rd match...
Erin Holland
29 mins ago
Erin Holland shares a Sweetest Photo with husband Ben Cutting during PSL 2022

Erin Holland, a Pakistan Super League (PSL) presenter, uploaded a sweet image...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600