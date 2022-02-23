Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

23rd Feb, 2022. 04:03 pm
BTS member Suga’s profile was hacked and uploaded a Bhojpuri song

Suga's profile

You’re certainly aware of Suga’s Spotify artist profile if you’re a fan of BTS member Suga and enjoy listening to his cheerful music. On several occasions, this South Korean rapper and artist has contributed to the global success of BTS.

ARMYs, on the other hand, were surprised to find a new song titled Suga Song on the rapper’s verified Spotify profile. Suga’s Spotify account was supposedly hacked, and the new song Shiva-themed Bhojpuri bhajan was uploaded there.

Read more: BTS wins Gold TikTok Creator Award for ‘Big Hit Music’

While some were surprised when they discovered the strange song titled Suga Song on a verified page, others joked about how Suga would react if he knew.

BigHit Music has recruited Min Yoongi, also known by his stage names Suga and Agust D, as a producer. He made his debut in 2013 with the South Korean septet BTS and has since created two chart-topping singles. Suga recently released a remix of their collaboration hit with Coldplay, My Universe.

Some of the comments made by netizens are as follows:

 

