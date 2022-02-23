BTS member Suga’s profile was hacked and uploaded a Bhojpuri song

You’re certainly aware of Suga’s Spotify artist profile if you’re a fan of BTS member Suga and enjoy listening to his cheerful music. On several occasions, this South Korean rapper and artist has contributed to the global success of BTS.

ARMYs, on the other hand, were surprised to find a new song titled Suga Song on the rapper’s verified Spotify profile. Suga’s Spotify account was supposedly hacked, and the new song Shiva-themed Bhojpuri bhajan was uploaded there.

While some were surprised when they discovered the strange song titled Suga Song on a verified page, others joked about how Suga would react if he knew.

BigHit Music has recruited Min Yoongi, also known by his stage names Suga and Agust D, as a producer. He made his debut in 2013 with the South Korean septet BTS and has since created two chart-topping singles. Suga recently released a remix of their collaboration hit with Coldplay, My Universe.

Some of the comments made by netizens are as follows:

The idea of probably explaining what that bhojpur! song means to the entire fandom after listening to "SUGA SONG" in his spotify profile is so embarrassing. Also the "suga song"is the best u can come up with after hacking the acc of the member of the biggest boy band. pic.twitter.com/c4tyRXKxSd — Aurora⁷ (-ㅅ-)🍊 (@auroragrace_bts) February 23, 2022

imagine bts listening to that suga song sldjskjsks i can't —😭😭💀 pic.twitter.com/PGoGGSznCs — S⁷🧁• Help 📌 (@daebakxbangtang) February 23, 2022

this so called suga song sounds…uhh interesting pic.twitter.com/dv6DtHypBe — ♥︎ julia⁷ (@taegi_kookie) February 23, 2022

the suga song ??? who put up a bhojpuri song on there pic.twitter.com/T4Aa6pKm28 — vee (@taeveeee) February 23, 2022

SO I'M JUST GONNA RANT ABOUT THIS WHOLE STUFF WHICH I JUST CAME ACROSS TODAY IN THE MORNING THEY LITERALLY HACKED SUGA @Spotify account, and the hacker uploded an Indian song, Don't know what there intentions are. I'm just disappointed!!!! #suga #bts #spotify #spotifyindia pic.twitter.com/KyqGXN5ZmV — Cypher, Golden Hyung (@hyung_cypher) February 23, 2022

Suga song??? lmao which one of you desis hacked his account and put up a bhojpuri song in there 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/nsIwZ6UoxA — 𖧵Sky⁷ ♡ (@btxtrealm) February 23, 2022

To the ones who died after listening to suga song 😭👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/wBYDbxdH01 — Jimreen⁷🥵💘(Hobiuary 🌞💜 ) (@Park_Jimreen) February 23, 2022

Suga After visiting his Spotify profile and listening to "SUGA SONG" 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/CrMXT0BscI — JUNGKOOK'S TING TING BALL⁷🦋 (@thvkoo7) February 23, 2022