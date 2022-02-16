Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 07:26 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Buffalo flee from the lion assault but is caught by a crocodile

Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 07:26 pm
Buffalo

You can’t avoid death if it’s your time to die. The buffalo had a strong desire to live, but despite his best attempts, fate had other plans for him.

A buffalo can be seen fleeing for his life as he is pursued by a lion. He dove into a river after rapidly realising that cats dislike water. As he swims away, the lion looks defeated at his prey from a distance.

Read more: Watch: Buffalo saves Tortoise through his Horn in a viral video

From behind the buffalo, a crocodile leaps out and attacks him. He battles for a time before finally breaking free from the crocodile’s grasp. The buffalo then returns to the area, where lionesses await his capture to add to their pride. He just stands there in the shallow water. Who knows if the buffalo made it but his chances appear to be limited given the number of hunting animals after him.

The video was posted on Instagram by user ‘nature27 12’ and has nearly 22,000 views.

The following is a link to a viral video:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by طبیعت (@nature27_12)

Read More

41 mins ago
Deepika Padukone calls her experience in Gehraiyaan most 'delicious'

Deepika Padukone may not have returned to the big screen in theatres...
1 hour ago
Forest officials rescued a leopard cub with its head stuck in a plastic bottle

Thanks to a challenging search and rescue operation in Maharashtra's Thane, a...
1 hour ago
Alia Bhatt looks like a Parisian princess in a white dress

The film, which is Alia Bhatt’s first collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali,...
1 hour ago
Heartwarming video: Old Kashmiri lady learns English goes viral

A video of an elderly Kashmiri woman conversing in English. In the...
2 hours ago
Watch Video: Desi Dadi dances to Gangubai Kathiawadi's Dholida

Desi Dadi Impresses The Internet With Her Energy While Dancing To Alia...
3 hours ago
Watch Video: Dhanashree Verma grooves to Allu Arjun's Pushpa songs with dramatic expressions

Dhanashree Verma, Yuzvendra Chahal's wife, surprised her fans on Instagram with a...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

MS vs KK
57 seconds ago
Multan vs Karachi Live Score | MS VS KK Live Match 23rd | Ball by Ball updates

MS vs KK: Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans will meet in the 23rd...
16 mins ago
Throwback: Hira Mani’s amazing dance performances video goes viral

The sensation of the drama industry has time and always proved that...
18 mins ago
FIA arrests former ETPB chairman Asif Hashmi

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Lahore on Wednesday arrested PPP leader and former...
Ranveer Singh
20 mins ago
Ranveer Singh looks dashing in a sporty cool look

Ranveer Singh, ever debonair, shared a carousel of photos featuring him dressed...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600