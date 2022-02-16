Heartwarming video: Old Kashmiri lady learns English goes viral

A video of an elderly Kashmiri woman conversing in English. In the 37-second video, the elderly woman can be seen sharing screen space with a young man who is translating the local tongue into English.

In the severely accented speech, she may be heard saying “tomato,” “potato,” “garlic,” and other words. Many people commented that her accent added cuteness to the video.

Some have referred to her as a “true student” who, despite her age, continues to study. Many people said the video reminded them of their own grandparents on Twitter.

Syed Sleet Shah, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) from Jammu and Kashmir, shared the clip. Read the caption of the post, “The circle of life ! They taught us how to talk when we were babies and how the turntables ! What is even more wholesome is that learning is a consistent process in life! ” The circle of life ! 💜

They taught us how to talk when we were babies and how the turntables ! What is even more wholesome is that learning is a consistent process in life ! 💫 pic.twitter.com/NxQ7EHjAwZ — Syed Sleet Shah (@Sleet_Shah) February 14, 2022

On Twitter, the video has received hundreds of likes and has been extensively shared.

Yes, loving it. Especially her pronunciation of cat, it is so Kashmiri and so good. — naseerganai (@naseerganai) February 14, 2022

This is how a True Student will be and NOT demanding anything else.. Just keep learning irrespective of age!! — 𝓪.𝓳.𝓲.𝓽 (@_A_j_i_t) February 14, 2022

Great man… This proves that it's never too late for learning anything….My respects to maa ji….🙏🙏 🔥🔥 — karan_digrotiya (@KDigrotiya) February 15, 2022

She reminds me of my late maternal grandmother..May Allah bless her soul with mercy and peace — Dr. Nazir A. Changal (@drnazir84) February 15, 2022

I'm so in love with this lady. ❤️ May Allah (swt) continue to bless her and may the guidance and warmth of our elders continue to bless us further, ameen. 🌸 https://t.co/FwL4pq4hbV — Asra Mousavi (@AsraMusavi) February 14, 2022