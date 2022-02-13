V from BTS would sound like this if he sang in Hindi

Anshuman Sharma, a musician and producer well known for his “How to make a song like Xyz in two minutes” series, has made a video featuring Kim Taehyung (V) singing in Hindi.

Kim Taehyung, also known as V, is a member of BTS, or Bangtan Boys. They may be taking a vacation from their usual rigorous schedule, but ARMY isn’t lacking in content (as the BTS fandom is called).

In the video, Teahyung’s deep voice is accompanied by pop beats and synthesiser songs as he croons the song “Mai karun tumhe pyaar, koi na roke” with his deep voice, despite the cutting. V appears in the video wearing a white Celine shirt, and the footage is from one of his VLive live sessions, a Korean streaming platform where celebrities can interact with their fans. If Taehyung from @BTS_twt was a Bollywood singer? 👀💜 pic.twitter.com/tThim4Kt47 — Anshuman Sharma (@anshumonsharma) February 12, 2022

Many fans complimented Sharma on his excellent editing of desi Taehung.

why why WHY WOULD YOU PLAY WITH OUR HEARTS LIKE THIS 😭 — rush⁷ (@namjincrack) February 12, 2022

I first saw in frds whatsapp status ,Bruhh can't tell soo synchronised everything it's superb (◍•ᴗ•◍)❤🔥🔥🔥 keep going 🙌 n keep making we r loving it🤧🥺💘💪💪💜💜💜💜💜💜💜 https://t.co/7LCm6v2uVp — 𝓐𝓷𝓾𝓼𝓱𝓴𝓪 𝓒𝓱𝓪𝓸 𝓢𝓱𝓮𝓷𝓰 𝓛𝓸𝓾𝓷𝓰🦋 (@AnushkaBorpatra) February 13, 2022

This man ! Yes this man right here

He is so talented 😭 man damn https://t.co/8f5MFG9op6 — Abhi⁷♡🐇 HOBIUARY☀️ (@_jinternity_) February 12, 2022

I AM NOT OKAY 🥲 https://t.co/e9YfS8L9Ki — rush⁷ (@namjincrack) February 12, 2022

He made a taehyung edit too!! Guyss?!😭 https://t.co/vWXdFeDYX7 — dorayaki⁷ | hobiuary💚🌻 (@aryaki_twt) February 12, 2022