Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

13th Feb, 2022. 04:49 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

V from BTS would sound like this if he sang in Hindi

Web Desk BOL News

13th Feb, 2022. 04:49 pm
V

Anshuman Sharma, a musician and producer well known for his “How to make a song like Xyz in two minutes” series, has made a video featuring Kim Taehyung (V) singing in Hindi.

Kim Taehyung, also known as V, is a member of BTS, or Bangtan Boys. They may be taking a vacation from their usual rigorous schedule, but ARMY isn’t lacking in content (as the BTS fandom is called).

Read more: BTS star Jimin is ‘recovering well’ after appendicitis surgery

In the video, Teahyung’s deep voice is accompanied by pop beats and synthesiser songs as he croons the song “Mai karun tumhe pyaar, koi na roke” with his deep voice, despite the cutting. V appears in the video wearing a white Celine shirt, and the footage is from one of his VLive live sessions, a Korean streaming platform where celebrities can interact with their fans.

Many fans complimented Sharma on his excellent editing of desi Taehung.

Read More

15 hours ago
WATCH VIDEO: Commercial pilot has shared a startling video of a snake inside an airliner. Internet calls it a nightmare.

There are certain persons who are terrified of flying in an aeroplane....
15 hours ago
WATCH VIDEO: A family attacks relatives with sticks over a property dispute.

On Friday evening, a group of men allegedly beat their relatives with...
16 hours ago
Wordle Answer Today 13th February #239 | Daily Word Puzzle Solutions

Here is the Wordle word 239 that was released today, February 11,...
18 hours ago
Watch Ranveer Singh grooves with Alia Bhatt at her Dholida song

Alia Bhatt has been making the rounds in the media, as she...
21 hours ago
Inspirational Video: A little girl motivates herself while she snowboards

Even though Aubrin Sage is just four years old, she has already...
22 hours ago
Pooja Hegde looks aesthetic as she prepares her mom's birthday in Maldives

Pooja Hegde is currently in the Maldives with her family. The actress...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

21 mins ago
Sindh governor assures to provide maximum possible gas supply to export industries

KARACHI: In a meeting with industrialists, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has assured...
Iran’s Interior Minister to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow to discuss border management, other issues
24 mins ago
Iran’s Interior Minister to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow to discuss border management, other issues

ISLAMABAD: Iranian Interior Minister Dr Ahmed Vahidi will arrive in Pakistan on...
Stray Dog
33 mins ago
Netizens in Tears: Poor Man Feeds Rice to Stray Dog Goes Viral

On social media, a moving video of an old man feeding a...
6 killed, 1 injured in car-trailer collision in Balochistan
49 mins ago
6 killed, 1 injured in car-trailer collision in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: At least six people were killed and another seriously injured in...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600