V from BTS would sound like this if he sang in Hindi
Anshuman Sharma, a musician and producer well known for his “How to make a song like Xyz in two minutes” series, has made a video featuring Kim Taehyung (V) singing in Hindi.
Kim Taehyung, also known as V, is a member of BTS, or Bangtan Boys. They may be taking a vacation from their usual rigorous schedule, but ARMY isn’t lacking in content (as the BTS fandom is called).
In the video, Teahyung’s deep voice is accompanied by pop beats and synthesiser songs as he croons the song “Mai karun tumhe pyaar, koi na roke” with his deep voice, despite the cutting. V appears in the video wearing a white Celine shirt, and the footage is from one of his VLive live sessions, a Korean streaming platform where celebrities can interact with their fans.
If Taehyung from @BTS_twt was a Bollywood singer? 👀💜 pic.twitter.com/tThim4Kt47
— Anshuman Sharma (@anshumonsharma) February 12, 2022
Many fans complimented Sharma on his excellent editing of desi Taehung.
