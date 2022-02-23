Woman consoles her ‘Betu’ pet dog and hugs him tightly

A woman can be seen carefully comforting and caressing her Labrador after he has been injured. The wonderful bond that exists between humans and dogs is well known. Many people consider their pets to be members of their family. As seen by numerous popular videos on the internet, there is no other love like a dog’s.

The video will most likely make you cry and remind you of how your mother used to console you whenever you were in agony.

Read the caption of the video, “Every pain is gone……when my mummy hugs me tight…love you maa,” The video was uploaded to the dog Bruno’s personal Instagram page.

The video can be found here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by itsmebruno (@bruno_thepawfection)

The video has caused a lot of people to cry, and they can’t get enough of it.