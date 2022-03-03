Viral: Bride’s grand entry on the carriage while dancing

A video of a Dulhan making a grand entry while riding in a carriage like a dulha has gone viral on social media.

In the video, the bride is seen arriving in a carriage decked with fresh flowers, clad in a red lehenga. While her family members dance around her, the bride is alone in the carriage, dancing to the sound of dhol drums. The bride appeared delighted and excited for her wedding day.

The clip was uploaded to Instagram by the user ‘weddingsfever.’ reads the caption of the post, “A bridal entry like this🤩❤️.”

The song ‘Thoda Thoda Pyar’ is from the Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone film Love Aaj Kal. Sunidhi Chauhan sings the song, which also features Saif Ali Khan and Giselli Monteiro.