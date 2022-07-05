A plot to smuggle 39 tons of urea to Afghanistan is foiled by customs

A huge operation by customs officers at the Torkham border crossing prevented the smuggling of 39 tons of urea into Afghanistan.

According to officials, the container and an accused person were taken into custody.

the investigation was started.

A cargo had entered the Torkham jurisdictions on June 30, and attempts will be made to unlawfully export urea fertilizer to Afghanistan on false export certificates for rice, Additional Collector Customs Torkham Muhammad Tayyab said.

According to Tayyab, a team comprised of Inspectors Junaid Khan and Rana Hafeez, as well as Customs Superintendent Siddique Akbar, was established to seize the urea, which is on the list of prohibited goods for export. He continued, complimenting his crew on their efforts, “The team searched day and night for the container.”

He added that 780 bags of illegal urea fertilizer were found inside the loaded container on suspicious trailer number KBL-1663 as it entered the export terminal today.

The entire weight of the urea that has been seized, according to Additional Collector Tayyab, is 39 tons, making this the largest consignment of urea ever discovered by Torkham Customs. According to him, the seized urea is worth Rs4.68 million.

Anwar Sadat, an Afghan resident who is implicated, was taken into prison by customs officers after the trawler was seized, and an investigation was started. Under the Customs Export Import Control Act of 1959 and 2022, customs agents filed a lawsuit against Sadat, a resident of Kabul named Ajmal Khan, who owns a vehicle, and other parties.

Experts claim that the urea that was seized can be utilized both for explosive production and for agricultural application.

It should be noted that the container in question passed via the Torkham NLC scanner and the Jamrud NLC weight fork before being deemed clear. It then proceeded to the border crossing’s export terminal.

