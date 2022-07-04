Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Baby elephant enjoys bathing and rolling in water

Baby elephant enjoys bathing and rolling in water

Articles
Advertisement
Baby elephant enjoys bathing and rolling in water
Advertisement
  • The video was posted on Twitter by a user named Buitengebieden.
  • Elephants are one of the friendliest and most loved animals in the world.
  • They are also thought to have feelings like humans.
Advertisement

Baby elephants are so cute, and they love to take mud baths when it’s really hot outside. In one of these videos, a cute baby elephant rolls around in the water and enjoys its bath. In the meantime, the mother elephant keeps a close eye on things.

Elephants are the biggest land mammals on Earth, but they are also one of the friendliest and most loved animals in the world. They are very big, but they are also kind and caring, and they are thought to have feelings like humans. They are just like us in that they like to play and have fun.

The video was posted on Twitter by a user named Buitengebieden. This user often posts videos of animals that are cute and make you feel good. The video was called “Baby elephant taking a bath.” The cute video will make you say “Aww!” and make you want to play with the baby elephant.

Click here to see the video:

After seeing the video, the internet is happy. The video has been watched more than a million times and has gotten a number of comments. People are leaving cute comments and heart emojis to show how much they love the elephant.

Check out more responses:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

A cute video of a baby elephant cuddling with its caregiver goes viral
A cute video of a baby elephant cuddling with its caregiver goes viral

A video of an infant elephant bonding with its caregiver becomes very...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story