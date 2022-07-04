Baby elephant enjoys bathing and rolling in water

The video was posted on Twitter by a user named Buitengebieden.

Elephants are one of the friendliest and most loved animals in the world.

They are also thought to have feelings like humans.

Baby elephants are so cute, and they love to take mud baths when it’s really hot outside. In one of these videos, a cute baby elephant rolls around in the water and enjoys its bath. In the meantime, the mother elephant keeps a close eye on things.

Elephants are the biggest land mammals on Earth, but they are also one of the friendliest and most loved animals in the world. They are very big, but they are also kind and caring, and they are thought to have feelings like humans. They are just like us in that they like to play and have fun.

The video was posted on Twitter by a user named Buitengebieden. This user often posts videos of animals that are cute and make you feel good. The video was called "Baby elephant taking a bath." The cute video will make you say "Aww!" and make you want to play with the baby elephant.

Click here to see the video:

Baby elephant taking a bath.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/mEzKGMnmaY Advertisement — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) July 3, 2022

After seeing the video, the internet is happy. The video has been watched more than a million times and has gotten a number of comments. People are leaving cute comments and heart emojis to show how much they love the elephant.

Check out more responses:

I can’t even begin to say how cheering it is to have this in my feed – so lovely in amongst the crapola- follow @buitengebieden if you’re not already 💕 https://t.co/H6a0FlDUy5 Advertisement — Anna – Te Whanganui-a-Tara 🤓 🔑🟤⚡️🌏🥝🇳🇿 (@wellywoodanna) July 4, 2022

This makes me smile😊 https://t.co/0GL4gU8ZVr — Chandice Heath (@thecandigirl79) July 4, 2022

I love how the parent is is in the back moving them, like, "Kid, if I wanted you to drown I'd do it myself. Get your head out of the water." https://t.co/cnZatVhM4W — J. M. Steele (@Umbers35) July 4, 2022

Only happy animals makes me happy 😊 https://t.co/qQGOaABce4 — Kat Vidler 🍃💚🍃 (@KatVidler) July 4, 2022

