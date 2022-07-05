Cheetah jumps on Tanzania Safari vehicle roof

Rare birth of Asiatic cheetah cubs in Iran
A video of a cheetah riding shotgun on a safari vehicle roof in Serengeti National Park has gone viral. The surprising and interesting jump of the beautiful cheetah into their car, which left the safari tourists shocked, was caught on camera. In the video, the wild cat is seen getting on the steering wheel of a car for the first time while acting very calm and casual. First, the big cat gets inside the car.
Then, after stretching out on the tyres for a while, he climbs up to the roof. All this time, the cheetah has never threatened or hurt the tourists. In the meantime, the tourists used their phones to take pictures of the playful cheetah on vehicle roof.
Surender Mehra IFS posted “Man in Wild” with a picture of a cheetah meeting safari visitors by surprise.
Here’s where you can find the video:
Since the video went viral, people have been amazed by the cheetah and how it acts in a way that no other animal does.
Here are some more responses:
