Cheetah jumps on Tanzania Safari vehicle roof

Video of cheetah riding shotgun in a safari truck in Serengeti National Park has gone viral.

Wild cat seen getting on steering wheel of a car for the first time while acting very calm and casual.

Cheetah has never threatened or hurt the tourists.

A video of a cheetah riding shotgun on a safari vehicle roof in Serengeti National Park has gone viral. The surprising and interesting jump of the beautiful cheetah into their car, which left the safari tourists shocked, was caught on camera. In the video, the wild cat is seen getting on the steering wheel of a car for the first time while acting very calm and casual. First, the big cat gets inside the car.

Then, after stretching out on the tyres for a while, he climbs up to the roof. All this time, the cheetah has never threatened or hurt the tourists. In the meantime, the tourists used their phones to take pictures of the playful cheetah on vehicle roof.

Surender Mehra IFS posted “Man in Wild” with a picture of a cheetah meeting safari visitors by surprise.

Since the video went viral, people have been amazed by the cheetah and how it acts in a way that no other animal does.

Here are some more responses:

Wowwwww what a moment.. It's soooo cool.. Advertisement — Vijay Rajyashree (@VRajyashree) July 3, 2022

Carefree in their wild wonderful world — PG Purewal (@PGPurewal) July 2, 2022

Baap re Baap..

Jaan sukh jaye aise me to.. https://t.co/IuBmzsyrTu — Sharad (@Sharad152311) July 3, 2022

The beast here was in good mood i guess. https://t.co/XRaBocIoVZ Advertisement — Ramesh Mishra (@svkramesh69) July 3, 2022

How cool ! Cheetah is perfectly at ease! https://t.co/uDvRuCpccj — Rakhi Das Sinha (@RakhiDasSinha1) July 3, 2022

