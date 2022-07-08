Advertisement
  • Netizens reacts on Nimra Ali recent video on Shamshera song Ji Huzoor
Netizens reacts on Nimra Ali recent video on Shamshera song Ji Huzoor

Nimra Ali

  • Nimra Ali is a Model And Pakistani Ticktock Star.
  • She shares a video on her Instagram page on the song Ji Hozuur from the movie Shamshera.
  • Over 988,9K people follow her on Instagram.
Nimra Ali is a Model And Pakistani Ticktock Star. She is not just popular. Her hot looks and cute smile are well-known. She uses Instagram as well. And quickly, more and more people are following her on Instagram.

She was born in Lahore, Punjab, Pakistan. her father has since passed away, and she has sorely missed him. she is a 20-year-old college student, is not good with her studies but otherwise is a genuinely lovely and kind girl. She has two sisters and a brother in addition to herself. She collaborates with other YouTube channels to create funny videos, pranks, interviews, and other things on her channel where she uploads her own personal vlogs.

A TikToker shares a video on her Instagram page @nimra_aliofficial8 on the song Ji Hozuur from the movie Shamshera.

Reads the caption of the video, “Bolo haan ji huzoor 🔥 #shamshera #jihuzoor #ranbirkapoor #shamshera22ndjuly #shamsherasong #trending”

Take a look at the video:

A post shared by Nimra Ali (@nimra_aliofficial8)

See the reactions below:

She made her own Tiktok account in 2018. Then she started to put her videos online. A lot of people liked it, and it also has a lot of fans on TikTok. They are loved by the big stars. And use them in your selfies. Over 988,9K people follow her.

Also Read

Nimra Ali under hot water once again
Nimra Ali under hot water once again

Every since Nimra Ali became famous overnight, the social media sensation has...

