Shocking viral video shows construction worker dangling from crane

  • The Ontario labour ministry is looking into what happened at a construction site in Toronto.
  • The worker’s hand got caught in a tagline after he hooked up a load.
  • PCL Constructors Canada Inc. said that the worker was safely brought to the work surface and was not hurt.
On a construction site in Canada, a scary event was caught on camera. A worker can be seen hanging from a crane. The company in charge of the construction worker said that the worker’s hand got caught in a tagline after he hooked up a load. Upsetting videos shot from different angles and posted on social media have prompted the Ontario labour ministry to look into what happened in downtown Toronto.

A 54-second clip that someone else seems to have recorded went viral on Twitter. The man taking the video was standing with some other workers and yelling at the worker hanging from the crane to “hang on.” In the background, a man could be heard saying, “Oh my God, how the f*** did this happen?”

The construction company said in a statement that the worker was safely brought to the work surface and was not seriously hurt. PCL Constructors Canada Inc. said that the worker in the viral video works for Modern Niagara as a rigger. As a rigger, the worker’s job is to make sure that loads of materials are fastened securely before crane operators lift them.

Take a look at the video!

