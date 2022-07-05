Advertisement
The internet is going crazy over this touching thread about Keanu Reeves

  • Actor Keanu Reeves is renowned for both his warmth and his impressive filmography.
  • He is receiving accolades once more after a picture of him interacting with a little fan went viral.
  • A TV producer named Andrew Kimmel tweeted on Tuesday about a positive interaction that Keanu Reeves had with a little admirer at the airport.
Actor Keanu Reeves, who is renowned for both his warmth and his impressive filmography, is receiving accolades once more after a picture of him interacting with a little fan went viral.

A TV producer named Andrew Kimmel tweeted on Tuesday about a positive interaction that Keanu Reeves had with a little admirer at the airport.

Keanu Reeves was on my aircraft from London to NYC today, Jimmy Kimmel tweeted. At the baggage claim, a young youngster requested an autograph and then started asking a lot of questions quickly. Keanu answered each one with a smile.

Kimmel added that after the young fan ran out of questions, Reeves barraged him with inquiries and struck up a conversation with him.

“Especially after an intercontinental flight, the man could not have been friendlier. The guy is a class act, and simple things like this may have a huge impact on people’s life, so I thought I’d share it. Another tweet from Kimmel stated, “We need more Keanus!

This tweet thread quickly gained hundreds of retweets and likes as it became popular. Many readers remembered their own positive encounters with the Matrix actor in the comments section.

