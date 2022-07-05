The internet is going crazy over this touching thread about Keanu Reeves

Actor Keanu Reeves is renowned for both his warmth and his impressive filmography.

He is receiving accolades once more after a picture of him interacting with a little fan went viral.

A TV producer named Andrew Kimmel tweeted on Tuesday about a positive interaction that Keanu Reeves had with a little admirer at the airport.

Actor Keanu Reeves, who is renowned for both his warmth and his impressive filmography, is receiving accolades once more after a picture of him interacting with a little fan went viral.

A TV producer named Andrew Kimmel tweeted on Tuesday about a positive interaction that Keanu Reeves had with a little admirer at the airport.

Keanu Reeves was on my aircraft from London to NYC today, Jimmy Kimmel tweeted. At the baggage claim, a young youngster requested an autograph and then started asking a lot of questions quickly. Keanu answered each one with a smile.

Kimmel added that after the young fan ran out of questions, Reeves barraged him with inquiries and struck up a conversation with him.

Keanu Reeves was on my flight from London to NYC today. A young boy asked for an autograph at baggage & then began to fire off a series of rapid-fire questions. Keanu happily responded to every single one… pic.twitter.com/T7m7PciL5C — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) July 4, 2022

Kid: Why were you in London? KR: Filming a documentary. Kid: I saw online you were at the Grand Prix (pronouncing the x) KR: Yes, the Grand Prix (in a French accent, without correcting him). F1! Race cars! Kid: Do you drive? KR: Not F1, but I like riding motorcycles. — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) July 4, 2022

Kid: Do you live in NY? KR: I live in LA. Kid: How long are you gonna be in New York? KR: Four days! No… five. Five days! Kid: Why are you in NY? KR: Gonna see a broadway show! — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) July 4, 2022

Kid: What broadway show?

KR: American Buffalo! Mamet! Kid: Where are you staying in NY?

KR: Midtown! By this time the kid was running out of questions, so Keanu started grilling him 🤣 Why were you in Europe? What galleries did you go to in Paris? What was your favorite? — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) July 4, 2022

Advertisement The man could not have been nicer, especially after an international flight. I thought I’d share this because the dude is a class act and little moments like this can make such a big difference in people’s lives. We need more Keanus! — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) July 4, 2022

And yes, I geeked out a little and asked for a photo. I mean… had to. Have a happy 4th everyone! pic.twitter.com/JVR5VTPQHz — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) July 4, 2022

“Especially after an intercontinental flight, the man could not have been friendlier. The guy is a class act, and simple things like this may have a huge impact on people’s life, so I thought I’d share it. Another tweet from Kimmel stated, “We need more Keanus!

This tweet thread quickly gained hundreds of retweets and likes as it became popular. Many readers remembered their own positive encounters with the Matrix actor in the comments section.

Every story I hear about Keanu Reeves just bolsters the good opinion I have of his character. — the woods are lovely dark and deep (@rAdelaidegrl) July 5, 2022

Keanu was filming outside our city, my ex & our kids went to the set. My ex always was a fan, she stormed the set. Security was going to throw them out, Keanu said no. He signed autographs & took pictures with them. Just the nicest guy! My son and Keanu. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZUUiHx5oxQ — Jeff Nepinak (@jeff_nepinak) July 5, 2022

He is 100% a class act! My daughter ran into him in Greenville, SC when she was in high school, she said he was the nicest person she’s ever met! — Karen (@olahcakes) July 5, 2022

I met Keanu when he was filming Matrix 4, super chill and no arrogance at all. He's humble and also an amazing person and actor. pic.twitter.com/BBhD0ehie4 — kiGZterSHMK (@kiGZterSHMK) July 5, 2022