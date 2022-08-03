Advertisement
Little girl replicates her mom while she work from home

Articles
  • This video has gone viral for the sweetest reasons.
  • Her name is Ruhani Marwaha, and she has over 700 followers on Instagram.
  • Since it was posted on Instagram, it has gotten more than 1.42 lakh likes.
Parents find it hard to work from home when their kids need their attention and time. The same is true for the little girl in this video, which was just posted on Instagram and has been going viral ever since. She is used to her mom telling her every day that she has one more call to make before taking her cute little daughter out for a bike ride.

The mother and daughter have the great idea to turn this into a skit and have some fun with it. Many people on the Internet really related to this video, and it’s likely that you will too.

This video has gone viral for the sweetest reasons. The caption says, “When mom is working and I insist on going for a bike ride.”

The little girl in this video has her own Instagram page, and this video has been posted there. Her name is Ruhani Marwaha, and she has over 700 followers on this page where photos and videos of what she does every day are shared. There’s a good chance that this video will make you compliment her acting skills.

Here’s where you can see the video!

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Ruhani_Smart_Princess (@ruhani_marwaha)

Since, when the video was posted on Instagram, it has gotten more than 1.42 lakh likes.

One person says on Instagram, “She is exactly the same as my niece. Her appearance and the way of talking everything. Lots of love, cutie.”  “This same conversation daily I have with my son,” says another user. “So cute,” says a third person.

