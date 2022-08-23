Video: Rat teaches a lesson to king cobra after saves its baby

King cobras are one of the most poisonous snakes in the world.

Most cobras that are kept as pets are fed mice and rats.

One of these king cobras was seen trying to catch a baby rat, but the baby was saved by its mother.

The video “Rat vs. Snake Fight” has been viewed over 82,000 times since it was posted on YouTube. In the video, you can see a king cobra trying to eat a baby rat, but an adult rat saves the day. The cobra wasn’t very big, and the rat seemed angry that the snake was trying to hurt its young.

The rat grabs the cobra’s tail and jumps on it, making the snake run for its life. You can see the snake running away from the angry rat. In the background, behind its parent, the baby rat can be seen. As the cobra tries to get away, the rat chases after it. Before the video ends, this chase goes on for a while. But it was clear that the rat won this fight.

Check out the video below:

On the other hand, a photo of a snake catcher clutching a 13-foot-long king cobra that he caught in India is circulating on social media.

According to an Indian news outlet, a farmer named Saidarao phoned the Eastern Ghats Wildlife Society and gave snake catcher Venkatesh the details of the reptile hiding in the palm oil plantation.

The king cobra was captured and returned to the wild.

It is important to note that snake catchers use both simple and life-threatening methods to capture the reptiles.

