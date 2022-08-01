Advertisement
Watch: Idaho man throw catch disc 12,345 times in a row for world record

  • Idaho man David Rush and Chris Knight broke the record for most consecutive ultimate flying disc (frisbee) passes.
  • They completed the competition in 3 hours, 58 minutes, and 4 seconds.
  • The number surpassed the previous record of 2,944 set in 2020 by Matthew and Bernard Bzdok.
Two man from Idaho broke a Guinness World Record by throwing and catching a flying disc 12,345 times consecutively.

David Rush, who has broken approximately 250 Guinness World Records to promote STEM education, and Chris Knight attempted to break the record for most consecutive ultimate flying disc (frisbee) passes by a pair at Cradlepoint in Boise.

Watch the video here:

Prior to this, Rush and Knight held the marks for the most disc passes in one minute (110), the most disc passes in one hour (5,342), and the quickest 20-meter, five-person frisbee relay.

According to Rush, there should be no more than a five-second delay between a catch and the subsequent throw.

The men completed the competition in 3 hours, 58 minutes, and 4 seconds, with 12,345 catches.

The number surpassed the previous record of 2,944 set in Minnesota in 2020 by Matthew and Bernard Bzdok.

