  • Cancer survivor fulfilling her dream to visit Turkey with her partner
The process of battling cancer and regaining health after receiving multiple treatments is stressful. While a person experiences a variety of emotions, their family and friends always encourage them to look forward to happier moments in their lives. Hannah was recently diagnosed with cancer, and a couple on Instagram, Hannah and Charlie, went through the same ordeal. However, when Hannah fully recovered from her therapy, they travelled to Cappadocia, Turkey, to fulfil their goal.

The pair shared an Instagram video in which they filmed their entire adventure. Charlie had promised Hannah that when her final chemotherapy session concluded, they would travel to Cappadocia to view the hot air balloons. In the video, Hannah can be seen taking medications and receiving treatment. When her final chemotherapy treatment concluded, they flew to Turkey and witnessed the mesmerising spectacle of the hot air balloons.

Take a look at the following video:

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Hannah+Charlie | Travel Couple (@thattravelcouple)

Since its upload a few days ago, this movie has been seen over two hundred thousand times. Additionally, the video has more than 11,000 likes and numerous comments.

A member of Instagram posted in the comment section, “I did this after treatment too! So happy for you.” Another person said, “I hope she is doing great now and that you can visit thousands of other amazing places together!” Someone even added, “How wonderful! I’m in tears. You two are amazing and deserve all the happiness in the world. ” A fourth person wrote, “Speechless. So happy to see you’re able to travel again. Hope you’re doing okay; enjoy your trip.”

