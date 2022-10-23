Eva B is a masked Pakistani rapper inspired by Eminem and Queen Latifa.

The rapper began her music career in 2014 and has collaborated with Ali Gul Pir and Anas Baloch.

Recently, she was included in the peppy, inspiring game anthem Khel Dil Mein Hai.

Eva B, a masked Pakistani rapper who has garnered millions of views, is the first Baloch musician to be featured on the iconic Times Square Billboard.

With the most recent season of Coke Studio, a young rapper inspired by Eminem and Queen Latifa rose to prominence.

Eva uploaded a photo of the coveted Billboard magazine that included her photo.

“Eva B is kind of magical, as the first Baloch artist to be featured at Times Square…

Listen to her work along with that of other Pakistani female artists on the #EQUALPakistan,” Spotify posted on Instagram.

Take a look:

Upon Eva B’s debut on a digital billboard in Times Square, a number of celebrities congratulated her on the achievement.

Check out the responses below:

In a previous interview, the hip-hop star explained the significance of her name. “Eva B under the aforementioned pseudonym where Eva is a tribute to the first woman on Earth, Eve, like the latter she too is a first in the female rapping community in the country. The added letter B is a nod to her Baloch identity,” She stated,

Her musical collaborations at the Lux style awards include one with Momina Mustehsan. Recently, she was included in the peppy, inspiring game anthem Khel Dil Mein Hai. The song is an enticing aural or visual feast that captivates the eye.

She has concealed her identity with a hijab because it helps her feel both anonymous and strong.

