  • Eva B Pakistan’s first veiled female rapper makes it to Times Square
Eva B Pakistan’s first veiled female rapper makes it to Times Square

  • Eva B is a masked Pakistani rapper inspired by Eminem and Queen Latifa.
  • The rapper began her music career in 2014 and has collaborated with Ali Gul Pir and Anas Baloch.
  • Recently, she was included in the peppy, inspiring game anthem Khel Dil Mein Hai.
Eva B, a masked Pakistani rapper who has garnered millions of views, is the first Baloch musician to be featured on the iconic Times Square Billboard.

With the most recent season of Coke Studio, a young rapper inspired by Eminem and Queen Latifa rose to prominence.
Eva uploaded a photo of the coveted Billboard magazine that included her photo.

“Eva B is kind of magical, as the first Baloch artist to be featured at Times Square…

Listen to her work along with that of other Pakistani female artists on the #EQUALPakistan,”  Spotify posted on Instagram.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Spotify Pakistan (@spotifypakistan)

Upon Eva B’s debut on a digital billboard in Times Square, a number of celebrities congratulated her on the achievement.

Check out the responses below:

In a previous interview, the hip-hop star explained the significance of her name. “Eva B under the aforementioned pseudonym where Eva is a tribute to the first woman on Earth, Eve, like the latter she too is a first in the female rapping community in the country. The added letter B is a nod to her Baloch identity,” She stated,

The rapper began her music career in 2014 and has since collaborated with prominent figures in the Pakistani music business, such as Ali Gul Pir and Anas Baloch.

Her musical collaborations at the Lux style awards include one with Momina Mustehsan. Recently, she was included in the peppy, inspiring game anthem Khel Dil Mein Hai. The song is an enticing aural or visual feast that captivates the eye.

She has concealed her identity with a hijab because it helps her feel both anonymous and strong.

Also Read

EVA B on life as the only female rapper in Pakistan
EVA B on life as the only female rapper in Pakistan

Although there is no gender distinction in this genre internationally. Boys have...

