Optical illusion! Find the tongue-twister fox!

This fox was smart, yet choosy, like all foxes.

He went to his favourite restaurant, “Fantastic Fox Food,” but forgot it was Friday.

Fearing his child’s previous food-related tantrum, he went to the store for fried fish.

Our optical illusion tests must be addicting. We occasionally offer eye and detail-attention exams. Today’s challenge is a tongue-twister.

Once upon a time… Don’t ask! This fox was smart, yet choosy, like all foxes. He only looked at the priciest T-shirt in the store. Next, he’d buy just the latest fox cell phones. He ordered an Italian comb for his tail and hair. He wouldn’t order random fox food. He ate solely at “Fantastic Fox Food”

His family has always suffered from his pickiness. His child begged him to buy fish. He rushed to his favourite restaurant, “Fantastic Fox Food,” but he forgot it was Friday. Fox food establishments are closed on Fridays.

Picky fox planned to return tomorrow, but he realised that he transferred his pickiness onto his youngster. Fearing his child’s previous food-related tantrum, he went to the store for fried fish. He stopped for fried fish. He bartered for a fried fish for his toddler.

Delicious-looking fish. Soft and clean. The vendor added fresh seasonings for flavour. The finicky fox ruined everything.

The fish bothered him. The fish wasn’t fried enough, he said. He showed the fish seller a flawlessly fried fish when they argued. An adjacent fort has a sun-baked gas stove.

Here’s your tongue-twister: Fox discovers fried fish and fries for Fort Friday. The child fox ran to town to find his father and fish, wondering where he came from.

Find the hiding fox for the baby fox.

Fox discovers more fish and fries for Fort Friday”

Here’s the fox father.

