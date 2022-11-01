Advertisement
  Spot the difference: Can you find 3 differences in 13 seconds?
Spot the difference: Can you find 3 differences in 13 seconds?

Spot the difference: Can you find 3 differences in 13 seconds?

Spot the difference: Can you find 3 differences in 13 seconds?

Spot the difference: Can you find 3 differences in 13 seconds?

  • Spot the Difference is a fun game that you can play by yourself or with a group.
  • All you have to do is look at two similar pictures and find all the differences between them.
  • At the end of the story, we’ll tell you how to solve the problem on your own.
Since it’s Halloween, let’s do another fun challenge where you have to find the difference between two pictures that look the same.

Spot the Difference is a fun game that you can play by yourself or with a group. There is a lot of fun to be had either way.

If you try it on your own, you can find out how good you are at observing, and if you try it with a group, you can find out who in the group has the best observation skills.

Are you up for a quick test?

Then let’s jump in.

Jagranjosh

In the picture above, you can see jack-o’-lanterns that are both black and their usual orange colour. Two bats flying in the sky and the picture of a demon with sharp teeth also make the picture more scary.

Isn’t it scary?

As the title says, you have 13 seconds to find three differences between the two pictures that are next to each other.

Prepare for the ultimate game by setting a timer.

This is a pretty easy challenge. All you have to do is look at two similar pictures and find all the differences between them.

Are you worried about the answers?

Don’t worry; at the end of the story, we’ll tell you what to do.

But first, you have to see if you can solve the problem on your own.

If you’ve used all the time you were given and still can’t find all the differences, you can look at the answer below.

Jagranjosh

In the picture, a circle shows where the differences are, and here’s what they are:

  1. The ghost only has one tooth.
  2. A tree branch is missing.
  3. The teeth on the jack-o’-lantern are set up in a different way.

